Swipe Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $148.56 Million (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001614 BTC on major exchanges. Swipe has a total market cap of $148.56 million and $7.78 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swipe alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,362.47 or 0.27977647 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 525,116,693 coins and its circulating supply is 479,937,576 coins. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official website is solar.org.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe aims to create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum.Additionally, Swipe issues debit card services to their users including the Swipe Standard Visa Card and Swipe Premium Visa Card.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.