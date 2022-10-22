sUSD Market Capitalization Tops $68.18 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One sUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005222 BTC on popular exchanges. sUSD has a market cap of $68.18 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 68,035,351 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

