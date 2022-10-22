Streakk Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.26 Billion (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Streakk has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and $430,419.00 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Streakk has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One Streakk token can currently be purchased for about $325.74 or 0.01696046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Streakk Profile

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 331.33827559 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $382,935.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

