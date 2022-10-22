StockNews.com Upgrades Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) to Buy

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NDSN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.20.

Nordson stock traded up $5.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.53. The company had a trading volume of 200,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,027. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. Nordson has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.16.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nordson will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 16.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after buying an additional 850,479 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 258.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,900,000 after purchasing an additional 633,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 19.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,322,000 after purchasing an additional 395,419 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 70.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 738,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,792,000 after buying an additional 306,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 2,651.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 242,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,166,000 after buying an additional 234,107 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

