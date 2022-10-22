StockNews.com Downgrades Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Sell

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

BDN traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $6.31. 3,292,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,661. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 63.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.48.

Institutional Trading of Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,206,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,839,000 after purchasing an additional 99,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,466,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,814,000 after acquiring an additional 442,963 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,080,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,258,000 after acquiring an additional 22,109 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,804,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,658,000 after acquiring an additional 96,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 438.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,992,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.