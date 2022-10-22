Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,783 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 6,991.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,739,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,695 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,482,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,019 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,275,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,232 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3,969.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 888,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,552,000 after acquiring an additional 866,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.35.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $56.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 813.40, a PEG ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.88. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $114.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.70.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,344,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

