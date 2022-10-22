Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 406.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 137,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 95,038 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.77.

Carrier Global Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $57.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.