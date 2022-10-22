Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Invests $205,000 in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 18.4% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 549,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,940,000 after purchasing an additional 85,310 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 424.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,741,000 after purchasing an additional 70,941 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,207,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,959,000 after purchasing an additional 46,109 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 507.1% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 46,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,875,000 after purchasing an additional 38,978 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 373.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 46,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,774,000 after purchasing an additional 36,569 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $243.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.64. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.44 and a 1 year high of $422.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.36 and its 200 day moving average is $261.52.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.47%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKTX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MarketAxess from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.80.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

