Starname Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.29 Million (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last week, Starname has traded down 12% against the dollar. Starname has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $1,465.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starname coin can now be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,374.00 or 0.27941019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010913 BTC.

Starname Coin Profile

Starname’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official website is starname.me. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Starname

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

