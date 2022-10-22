Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 59.1% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 41.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 138.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 39,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 23,048 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 309.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 46.4% during the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.35.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT opened at $88.70 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $78.50 and a 12-month high of $305.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.87.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

