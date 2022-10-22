Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.91

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.91 and traded as low as $1.81. Spero Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 767,807 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Spero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Spero Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Spero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SPRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.01. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 151.75% and a negative net margin of 1,147.64%. The business had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 1,901,796 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $4,279,041.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,419,435 shares in the company, valued at $7,693,728.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 63,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 35,724 shares during the period. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

