SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Stock Position Decreased by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 512,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,427 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned about 2.46% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $31,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth about $99,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 158,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 46,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 61.5% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:MDYG traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.92. The company had a trading volume of 73,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,902. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.97 and a 1 year high of $84.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.24 and a 200 day moving average of $66.08.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

