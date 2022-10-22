SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP) Trading Up 1.6%

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.13 and last traded at $39.00. 33,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 82,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.40.

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.39 and a 200-day moving average of $45.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 213,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 21,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter.

