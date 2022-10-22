SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 2,124 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,027,000 after buying an additional 1,654,635 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 497,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,738,000 after purchasing an additional 149,379 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of DVY traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.29. 790,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,710. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.14 and a 200-day moving average of $121.13. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $1.346 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

