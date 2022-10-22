Sonata Capital Group Inc. Sells 2,882 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 6.1% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $11,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN stock traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.55. 1,345,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,897. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $128.24 and a 52-week high of $178.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.26 and its 200-day moving average is $145.08.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.