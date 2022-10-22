Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $202,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 29,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $3.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,402,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,137,660. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.62. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

