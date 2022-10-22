Sonata Capital Group Inc. Buys 15,700 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 457.7% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 32,891 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,737,000 after purchasing an additional 158,106 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 176.6% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 621.6% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 41,837 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $47.91. The company had a trading volume of 15,248,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,468,226. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.87.

