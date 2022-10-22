SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Shares Up 1.6%

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.01 and last traded at $2.00. 18,731 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 36,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

SolarWindow Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68.

SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About SolarWindow Technologies

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in developing electricity-generating coatings for use in building window and glass applications. The company's LiquidElectricity coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions.

