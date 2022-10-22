Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL) Shares Up 3.3%

Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Rating) shares were up 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 63,954 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 109,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Societal CDMO in a report on Friday, September 9th.
Societal CDMO Trading Down 0.6 %
The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16.
Societal CDMO Company Profile
Societal CDMO, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecule therapeutic development in the United States and internationally. It provides therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Societal CDMO (SCTL)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Societal CDMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Societal CDMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.