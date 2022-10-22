Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL) Shares Up 3.3%

Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Rating) shares were up 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 63,954 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 109,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Societal CDMO in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Get Societal CDMO alerts:

Societal CDMO Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16.

Societal CDMO Company Profile

Societal CDMO ( NASDAQ:SCTL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Societal CDMO had a negative return on equity of 32.60% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Societal CDMO, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Societal CDMO, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecule therapeutic development in the United States and internationally. It provides therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Societal CDMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Societal CDMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.