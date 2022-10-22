Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Argus downgraded Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Snap from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.76.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $7.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.98. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $60.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,918,307. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,154,512 shares of company stock valued at $11,804,984.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Snap by 198.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 407.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

