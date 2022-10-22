Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNAP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered Snap from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.76.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares in the company, valued at $723,918,307. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $515,307.41. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 696,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,555,990.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,918,307. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,154,512 shares of company stock worth $11,804,984 over the last quarter.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 95.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 287.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362,000 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 4,805.3% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 8,497,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324,576 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.0% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 1,817.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,621,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

