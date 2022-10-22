Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $8.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

SNAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Snap to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.76.

Snap Stock Down 28.1 %

Snap stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.98. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $60.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14.

Insider Activity

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $83,812.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,919.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $38,034.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,087,282 shares in the company, valued at $12,623,344.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $83,812.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,919.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,154,512 shares of company stock valued at $11,804,984 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Snap by 3.7% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Snap by 54.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 5.3% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Snap by 198.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 8.3% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

