Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Downgraded to “Neutral” at MKM Partners

MKM Partners cut shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.00.

SNAP has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Snap from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.76.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Price Performance

NYSE:SNAP opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.14. Snap has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $60.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

Insider Transactions at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $38,034.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,087,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,623,344.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $38,034.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,087,282 shares in the company, valued at $12,623,344.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $83,812.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,919.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,154,512 shares of company stock worth $11,804,984.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,464,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,837,000 after acquiring an additional 656,859 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 97,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 25.8% in the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 74,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 15,296 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 97.8% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 876,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 433,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 14.3% during the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.