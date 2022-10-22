Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Downgraded to “Neutral” at MKM Partners

MKM Partners cut shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.00.

SNAP has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Snap from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.76.

Snap Price Performance

NYSE:SNAP opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.14. Snap has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $60.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Snap

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $38,034.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,087,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,623,344.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $38,034.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,087,282 shares in the company, valued at $12,623,344.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $83,812.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,919.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,154,512 shares of company stock worth $11,804,984.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,464,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,837,000 after acquiring an additional 656,859 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 97,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 25.8% in the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 74,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 15,296 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 97.8% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 876,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 433,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 14.3% during the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

