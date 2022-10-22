SingularityNET (AGIX) Market Cap Reaches $55.50 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.0497 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $55.50 million and $2.48 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,214,799,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,116,133,421 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,214,799,455.2394464 with 1,116,133,421.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.0520294 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $3,774,340.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

