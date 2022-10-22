Shentu Market Capitalization Reaches $70.65 Million (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 22nd. In the last seven days, Shentu has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Shentu has a total market cap of $70.65 million and $1.34 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shentu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00004232 BTC on popular exchanges.

Shentu Profile

Shentu was first traded on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 86,840,780 coins. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

