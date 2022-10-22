Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,733 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,935 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $300.00 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $179.96 and a 1-year high of $305.95. The company has a market cap of $76.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $290.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRTX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.90.

In related news, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $283,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $283,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,757 shares of company stock worth $51,914,102. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

