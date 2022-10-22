Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 119 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,621 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in FedEx by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in FedEx by 206.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 220.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE FDX opened at $153.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The company has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.97%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $1,692,331.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,870.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,089. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDX. KeyCorp increased their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group set a $215.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

FedEx Company Profile



FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

