Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 43.9% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $188.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.92.

ITW stock opened at $195.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

