Seele-N Trading Down 13% This Week (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Seele-N has a market cap of $120.17 million and $1.77 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Seele-N has traded 13% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,175.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007298 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002972 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005771 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022165 BTC.
- Joystick (JOY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002417 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00062338 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00047259 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022736 BTC.
- Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005184 BTC.
Seele-N Token Profile
Seele-N is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech.
Buying and Selling Seele-N
