Secret Price Down 22.4% Over Last Week (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Secret token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $16.80 million and approximately $4,545.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Secret has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00136519 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.47 or 0.00262860 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005337 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00061119 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00021304 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00604699 USD and is down -13.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5,813.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

