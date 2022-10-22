Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 34,496 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,599,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after acquiring an additional 30,732,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,170,192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896,122 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,666,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.27.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.82. The stock had a trading volume of 95,366,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,658,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $94.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.91.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

