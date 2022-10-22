Salomon & Ludwin LLC Purchases 71,949 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 966.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,949 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $970,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 167.7% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 37,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 23,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.48. 7,471,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,414,358. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.20. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

