Salomon & Ludwin LLC Purchases 686 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLY. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 90,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 21,613 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

SLY stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $80.12. 195,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,188. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $75.12 and a one year high of $105.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.43.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.