Salomon & Ludwin LLC Makes New $701,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITA. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,102 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.28. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

