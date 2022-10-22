Salomon & Ludwin LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 53,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of ITOT traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.08. 1,878,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,112,621. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.69. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $77.44 and a 1 year high of $108.15.

