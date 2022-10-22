Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $917,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 33,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 45,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,235,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,417. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.39. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.