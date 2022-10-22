Salomon & Ludwin LLC Acquires 397 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRAA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in PRA Group by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PRA Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA grew its stake in PRA Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 190,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRAA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of PRA Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th.

PRA Group Stock Up 1.5 %

PRAA traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.52. The stock had a trading volume of 211,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,842. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $51.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.21.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $258.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.98 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

PRA Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.