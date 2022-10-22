Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Shares Down 7.4%

Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 5,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 32,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Salazar Resources Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25.

Salazar Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba project that consists of seven concessions which covers approximately 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

Featured Articles

