Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.31-$1.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on RHI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CL King decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.00.

Robert Half International Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of RHI opened at $73.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.23.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 27.92%.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half International

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robert Half International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 111.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

