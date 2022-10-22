Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Acquired by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 178.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,287 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,553 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,762 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,053 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total transaction of 65,334.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,969,151.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Rivian Automotive stock opened at 31.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 34.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of 32.53. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of 19.25 and a 12-month high of 179.47. The company has a quick ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.67 by -0.22. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 39.27% and a negative net margin of 1,361.67%. The company had revenue of 364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 337.71 million. Research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Rivian Automotive to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 63.05.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

