Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Trading Down 0.1%

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $58.56 and last traded at $59.93. 917 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.18.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.