Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,300 by Analysts at Barclays

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RIO. Macquarie lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.08) to GBX 5,700 ($68.87) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,340.00.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,679,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,139. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.47 and its 200-day moving average is $63.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $84.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 30.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,226 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

