RichQUACK.com (QUACK) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar. RichQUACK.com has a total market capitalization of $82.90 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RichQUACK.com token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,376.24 or 0.27998222 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010935 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Profile

RichQUACK.com launched on June 8th, 2021. RichQUACK.com’s total supply is 46,775,855,335,611,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,085,961,274,152,300 tokens. RichQUACK.com’s official message board is medium.com/@richquack. RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack. The Reddit community for RichQUACK.com is https://reddit.com/r/richquack_quack. RichQUACK.com’s official website is www.richquack.com.

RichQUACK.com Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RichQUACK.com (QUACK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RichQUACK.com has a current supply of 46,775,855,335,611,000 with 44,085,961,274,152,300 in circulation. The last known price of RichQUACK.com is 0 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,768,470.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.richquack.com.”

