Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Acquires 55,791 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 237.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,791 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 61.5% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 53,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $147.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $260.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.60 and its 200 day moving average is $147.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $175.91.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Argus dropped their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.88.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

