Resolute Financial LLC Purchases 1,555 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Resolute Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Resolute Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,367,000 after acquiring an additional 303,911 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,743,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,538,000 after buying an additional 254,639 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,698,000 after buying an additional 1,413,612 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,465,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,094,000 after buying an additional 38,684 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,180,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,912,000 after buying an additional 87,542 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of IJS opened at $88.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.33. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $111.85.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

