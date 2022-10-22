Resolute Financial LLC Has $869,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Resolute Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $54.48 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.72 and its 200-day moving average is $60.63.

