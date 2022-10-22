Request (REQ) Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Request has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market cap of $108.98 million and $4.34 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,228.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007277 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003194 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005896 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022105 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00060302 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00046989 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022791 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005209 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10929033 USD and is up 1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $13,311,177.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

