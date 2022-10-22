renBTC Hits One Day Volume of $690,189.00 (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One renBTC token can now be purchased for approximately $19,176.07 or 1.00083481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. renBTC has a total market cap of $68.64 million and approximately $690,189.00 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,348.20 or 0.27884070 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010891 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC’s genesis date was May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io.

renBTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

