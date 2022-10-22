Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC) Trading Up 0%

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC – Get Rating) was up 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.72 and last traded at $17.53. Approximately 8,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 33,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.52.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF stock. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,423,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,039,000. Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF accounts for 1.3% of Colony Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Colony Group LLC owned 64.60% of Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

