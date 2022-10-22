Rakon (RKN) Price Down 1.9% This Week

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 22nd. In the last seven days, Rakon has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Rakon has a total market capitalization of $100.00 million and approximately $26,630.00 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rakon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00002142 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rakon alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,381.52 or 0.28038248 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010951 BTC.

Rakon Token Profile

Rakon’s genesis date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io.

Rakon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rakon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rakon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rakon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rakon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.